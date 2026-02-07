Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,453 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $143,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.07. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

