Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, New Street Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.41.
Genius Sports Stock Down 1.5%
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Genius Sports
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 275.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Genius Sports
Here are the key news stories impacting Genius Sports this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed its Buy rating and $16 price target, and an analyst note argued the Legend deal is strategically accretive and supports the company’s valuation, which is constructive for medium‑term upside. TipRanks: Strategically Accretive Legend Acquisition
- Positive Sentiment: Company guidance and deal rationale: Genius issued FY‑2025 revenue guidance around $669M (above consensus) and its press release says the Legend acquisition should be immediately accretive to Group Adjusted EBITDA margins—an explicit operational rationale for the deal. BusinessWire: Genius Sports Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Legend
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target from $16 to $13 but kept a Buy rating — the change trims upside expectations but maintains analyst support. Benzinga: Citigroup Lowers PT
- Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim likewise lowered its price target (from $17 to $12) while retaining a Buy rating, signaling mixed analyst sentiment: strategic approval but more conservative valuation assumptions. Benzinga: Guggenheim Lowers PT
- Neutral Sentiment: Company hosted M&A materials and an investor call (transcript/slideshow available), useful for investors who want detail on integration plans, financing and synergies before taking a position. Seeking Alpha: M&A Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction: shares plunged on the acquisition announcement amid retail selling and concern about the deal’s size/valuation and potential dilution—multiple outlets reported a sharp intraday drop, indicating short‑term investor wariness. MarketWatch: Genius Sports Shares Fall After $1.2B Legend Acquisition
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.
The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.
