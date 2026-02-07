Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, New Street Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.41.

Shares of GENI opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.85. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 275.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

