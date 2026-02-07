G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Zacks Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 1.1%

GIII stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.89%.The company had revenue of $988.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. G-III Apparel Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,237,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,837,000 after acquiring an additional 93,236 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 45,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.