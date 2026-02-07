Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 55,996 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,996 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 1,060.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ichor by 380.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth $115,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 130,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,059.83. This represents a 8.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Ichor Stock Up 12.7%

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $32.15 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07.

Ichor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

Further Reading

