Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a 3.3% increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Exponent has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Exponent has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exponent to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.
Exponent Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.79. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99.
Exponent News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Exponent this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on both EPS and revenue — Exponent reported $0.49 EPS vs. $0.47 consensus and revenue of $147.4M vs. ~$128.5M est; revenue was up 4.5% YoY and margins/ROE remain healthy, signaling profitable growth that supports higher valuation multiples. Exponent Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management set targets for high single‑digit revenue growth and margin expansion in 2026, citing AI‑driven demand for services — this forward guidance lifts growth expectations and gives investors a reason to re-rate the stock. Exponent outlines high single-digit revenue growth and margin expansion targets for 2026 amid AI-driven demand
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased to $0.31 quarterly (3.3% bump) — management’s raise and continued payout signal confidence in cash flow and return of capital to shareholders, supporting investor sentiment. Exponent Increases Quarterly Dividend Payment from $0.30 to $0.31 per Share for Q1 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic bolt‑on: Exponent acquired the international region of Optimas Solutions (Optimas will operate independently), which can broaden service footprint and client exposure outside the U.S. — a modest inorganic growth catalyst. Optimas Solutions to Operate as Independent Business Following Sale of International Region to Exponent
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcripts and coverage are available (Yahoo, Seeking Alpha, Zacks, SFGate) for investors wanting details on client demand, utilization, and margin levers — useful for modeling but not new catalysts by themselves. Exponent (EXPO) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Exponent Company Profile
Exponent, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPO) is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company’s expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.
Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.
