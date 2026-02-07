Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a 3.3% increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Exponent has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Exponent has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exponent to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.79. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99.

Exponent News Roundup

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.48 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Exponent this week:

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPO) is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company’s expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

