Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.46. 164,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 199,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPRX shares. Leede Financial raised Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Lifesci Capital raised Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $300.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,475,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $7,965,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,077,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: EPRX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

Recommended Stories

