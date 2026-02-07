Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $230.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Equifax traded as low as $166.02 and last traded at $180.18, with a volume of 4896854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.05.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.33.

Get Equifax alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Key Headlines Impacting Equifax

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and constructive guidance: Equifax reported a Q4 beat on revenue and EPS, and set FY2026 guidance (EPS 8.30–8.70) and Q1 guidance that signal continued top-line growth — a primary reason investors are bidding the stock up. Read More.

Q4 beat and constructive guidance: Equifax reported a Q4 beat on revenue and EPS, and set FY2026 guidance (EPS 8.30–8.70) and Q1 guidance that signal continued top-line growth — a primary reason investors are bidding the stock up. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI expansion and government segment momentum: Management highlighted AI-powered product expansion and a rebound in the government business, which supports longer-term revenue upside and premium valuation expectations. Read More.

AI expansion and government segment momentum: Management highlighted AI-powered product expansion and a rebound in the government business, which supports longer-term revenue upside and premium valuation expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: VantageScore traction and partnerships: Execs noted VantageScore adoption gains and a new partnership (Gen + Equifax) to broaden consumer financial solutions — both support recurring data/licensing growth. Read More. | Read More.

VantageScore traction and partnerships: Execs noted VantageScore adoption gains and a new partnership (Gen + Equifax) to broaden consumer financial solutions — both support recurring data/licensing growth. Read More. | Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still bullish despite cuts: Several firms cut price targets after the quarter but maintained Buy/Overweight/Outperform ratings (JPM, RBC, Wells, Needham, Morgan Stanley), leaving meaningful upside in consensus PTs even after downgrades. These mixed signals can mute momentum but keep analyst support. Read More.

Analysts still bullish despite cuts: Several firms cut price targets after the quarter but maintained Buy/Overweight/Outperform ratings (JPM, RBC, Wells, Needham, Morgan Stanley), leaving meaningful upside in consensus PTs even after downgrades. These mixed signals can mute momentum but keep analyst support. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/media scrutiny: A New York Times piece highlights senators accusing Equifax of “price‑gouging” on Medicaid services — elevated regulatory and political risk that could pressure valuation or lead to contract/price scrutiny in public-sector work. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,282,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,920,535,000 after purchasing an additional 316,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,124,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equifax by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $942,676,000 after buying an additional 1,145,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,142,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,650,000 after buying an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,736,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $701,986,000 after acquiring an additional 163,375 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.58. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.