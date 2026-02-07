Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 533,947 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,758,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Sony worth $165,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 760,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after buying an additional 95,077 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 473,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sony by 7,377.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,147 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Cfra Research raised Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sony to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Nomura upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Sony News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Sony Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of SONY stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. Sony Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.97.

About Sony

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.