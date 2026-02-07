Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $165.13 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,767,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $165,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 383.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.35 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $24.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0869 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

