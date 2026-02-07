Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $165.13 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,767,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $165,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 383.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of SCHO opened at $24.35 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $24.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.