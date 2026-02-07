Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of CrowdStrike worth $164,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $1,638,365,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,690,000 after acquiring an additional 976,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,425,000 after acquiring an additional 596,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,917,000 after purchasing an additional 370,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $395.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.37 and a 200-day moving average of $475.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,145,319.08. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the sale, the president directly owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 24th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.21.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

