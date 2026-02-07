Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $70.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $343.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.45 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,733,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,499,651.48. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $259,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,640,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,280,051.36. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,329,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,365,000 after acquiring an additional 246,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,743,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 73,459 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,647,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 803,945 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,300,000 after purchasing an additional 141,358 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

