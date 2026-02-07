Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.41 and traded as low as $45.00. Emera shares last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 27,541 shares trading hands.
Emera Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41.
About Emera
Emera Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, Emera is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as gas distribution and energy infrastructure development. The company’s core businesses include regulated electric utilities, natural gas distribution, and ownership stakes in offshore wind projects and transmission pipelines.
In Canada, Emera operates Nova Scotia Power, the largest electric utility in the province, delivering electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
