Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) versus Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Head to Head Analysis

Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS – Get Free Report) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.69, suggesting that its share price is 269% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lotus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Dominari shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A $110,000.00 N/A N/A Dominari $18.15 million 3.33 -$14.70 million $5.57 0.67

This table compares Lotus Pharmaceuticals and Dominari”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dominari.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lotus Pharmaceuticals and Dominari, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dominari 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Pharmaceuticals and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Dominari 110.86% -50.80% -44.80%

Summary

Dominari beats Lotus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Dominari

(Get Free Report)

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.