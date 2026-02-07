Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Announces Earnings Results

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEC opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. Diversified Energy has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diversified Energy

In other news, Director Randall S. Wade sold 2,100,000 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $27,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,501,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,621,048.80. This trade represents a 21.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,108,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after purchasing an additional 435,222 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Diversified Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,926,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,406 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Diversified Energy by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,595,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,073 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diversified Energy by 47.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,379,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 767,378 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after buying an additional 54,976 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diversified Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Diversified Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Diversified Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Diversified Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE: DEC) is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

