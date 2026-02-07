Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Announces Earnings Results

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.
Diversified Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DEC opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. Diversified Energy has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Diversified Energy
In other news, Director Randall S. Wade sold 2,100,000 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $27,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,501,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,621,048.80. This trade represents a 21.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diversified Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Diversified Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Diversified Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Diversified Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.
About Diversified Energy
Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE: DEC) is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.
The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.
