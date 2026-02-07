Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.54, but opened at $94.98. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $97.3010, with a volume of 2,960,235 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 5.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $2.8505 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGLL. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $217,000.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

