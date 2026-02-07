Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.54, but opened at $94.98. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $97.3010, with a volume of 2,960,235 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 5.0%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.33.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $2.8505 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
