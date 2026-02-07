Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 974267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 214.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
