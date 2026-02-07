Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Sold by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

DFAS opened at $76.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

