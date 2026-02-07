Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Acquired by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $76.40.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

