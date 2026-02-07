David Howton Sells 18,894 Shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) COO David Howton sold 18,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $121,677.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 97,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,211.96. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Solid Biosciences Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,395. The firm has a market cap of $507.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $7.37.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Read Our Latest Report on SLDB

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 208.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 233.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.