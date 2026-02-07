Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Arete Research upped their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $111.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 360.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $4,570,613.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 301,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,502,563.42. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,670,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 181,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,784,631.20. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,028,945 shares of company stock valued at $184,544,256 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 315.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

