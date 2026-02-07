Critical Survey: Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) versus Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) and Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tectonic Therapeutic and Tiziana Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tectonic Therapeutic N/A -27.11% -25.88% Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tectonic Therapeutic has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

62.6% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Tiziana Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tectonic Therapeutic and Tiziana Life Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tectonic Therapeutic N/A N/A -$57.98 million ($3.86) -6.31 Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$11.86 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tectonic Therapeutic and Tiziana Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tectonic Therapeutic 1 0 5 1 2.86 Tiziana Life Sciences 1 0 0 0 1.00

Tectonic Therapeutic presently has a consensus target price of $81.50, indicating a potential upside of 234.43%. Given Tectonic Therapeutic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tectonic Therapeutic is more favorable than Tiziana Life Sciences.

Summary

Tectonic Therapeutic beats Tiziana Life Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases. It also develops Milciclib (TZLS-201), a small molecule inhibitor of various cyclin-dependent kinases, tropomycin receptor kinases, and Src family kinases controlling cell growth and malignant progression of cancer; and anti- receptor (IL6R) mAb (TZLS-501), a fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of IL6-induced inflammation and to treat COVID-19 patients. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.Kingdom.

