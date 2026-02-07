COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.710-2.790 EPS.

NYSE:CDP opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.86.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $197.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. New Street Research set a $33.00 price objective on COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — GAAP EPS/FFO of $0.70 topped estimates (~$0.68) and revenue of $197.4M beat forecasts; revenue was up 7.6% year-over-year, showing organic growth and margin strength. MarketBeat Earnings Release

Q4 results beat consensus — GAAP EPS/FFO of $0.70 topped estimates (~$0.68) and revenue of $197.4M beat forecasts; revenue was up 7.6% year-over-year, showing organic growth and margin strength. Positive Sentiment: Company set 2026 FFO-per-share guidance of $2.71–$2.79 (Nareit and adjusted), materially above prior consensus; management also provided FY 2026 diluted EPS and 1Q guidance, improving forward visibility. This higher FFO guide is the main driver of the rally. Business Wire — 2026 Guidance

Company set 2026 FFO-per-share guidance of $2.71–$2.79 (Nareit and adjusted), materially above prior consensus; management also provided FY 2026 diluted EPS and 1Q guidance, improving forward visibility. This higher FFO guide is the main driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: Material lease wins and financing activity — executed a full-building 148,000 sq ft lease with a top-10 U.S. defense contractor, pushing the development pipeline to ~86% leased and management closed financings that pre-fund development — supports near-term cash flow and growth. Business Wire — Lease Announcement

Material lease wins and financing activity — executed a full-building 148,000 sq ft lease with a top-10 U.S. defense contractor, pushing the development pipeline to ~86% leased and management closed financings that pre-fund development — supports near-term cash flow and growth. Positive Sentiment: Management commentary and supplemental materials (slide deck, call) emphasize outperformance in FFO, leasing, and capital deployment; slides and presentation improve transparency for investors. Seeking Alpha — Slide Deck & Presentation

Management commentary and supplemental materials (slide deck, call) emphasize outperformance in FFO, leasing, and capital deployment; slides and presentation improve transparency for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 guidance is essentially in-line with street expectations (range provided that matches consensus), so near-term upside from guidance is limited; the bigger driver is the FFO outlook. Business Wire — 1Q Guidance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDP. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 13.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 54.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company’s portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

