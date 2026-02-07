Contrasting Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) & Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and Box Ships”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance $569.22 million 2.39 $108.61 million $16.70 11.99 Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Willis Lease Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and Box Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance 17.79% 20.58% 3.52% Box Ships N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Willis Lease Finance has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Box Ships has a beta of -1.54, suggesting that its share price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Willis Lease Finance and Box Ships, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Lease Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Box Ships 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Box Ships’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Box Ships is more favorable than Willis Lease Finance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Willis Lease Finance beats Box Ships on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses. The Spare Parts Sales segment purchases and resells after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules, and portable aircraft components. The company also focuses on engine management and consulting business. It serves commercial aircraft operators, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations. As of December 31, 2023, it had a total lease portfolio of 337 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel, and other leased parts and equipment, and with 74 lessees in 42 countries; and managed a total lease portfolio of 198 engines, aircraft, and related equipment for other parties. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

