ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $125.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COP. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $108.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Mcraven bought 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 62,387 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Key ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.