ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $120.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $108.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven bought 5,768 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.