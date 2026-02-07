Concord Wealth Partners Has $1.59 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 160,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,835,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $121.91 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 15.76%.The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

More Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.