Concord Wealth Partners Has $1.59 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 160,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,835,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.
Shares of DUK opened at $121.91 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.51.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 15.76%.The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.
- Positive Sentiment: Record winter power demand supports near‑term revenue and highlights resilience in core electric sales, which can help offset margin pressure. Duke Energy experiences record-breaking demand during winter storms
- Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy Foundation is investing $500,000 in North Carolina community colleges to strengthen the energy workforce — a long‑term positive for operations and hiring pipeline. Duke Energy invests $500,000 in North Carolina community colleges to strengthen energy workforce pipeline
- Positive Sentiment: Fortune again named Duke among the world’s most admired companies, which supports reputation and investor confidence around governance and culture. Duke Energy again named by Fortune one of World’s Most Admired Companies™
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a constructive view (average “Moderate Buy”), which can provide support if earnings meet expectations. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Duke is entering negotiations with Clearwater on a possible new service agreement — a routine commercial development that could be revenue‑neutral or accretive depending on terms. Clearwater and Duke Energy begin negotiations on possible new service agreement
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage explaining where bill donations go and charity programs increases transparency and community goodwill but has limited direct stock impact. Where your Duke Energy bill donation goes
- Neutral Sentiment: Previews note Q4 EPS may decline ~9% year‑over‑year despite revenue growth and resilient demand; that mixed outlook makes the upcoming results a key stock catalyst. Duke Energy to Release Q4 Earnings: How to Approach the Stock Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Shares are under pressure as the stock fell while the broader market rose, pointing to sector rotation or investor caution ahead of earnings and regulatory items. Duke Energy (DUK) stock sinks as market gains: What you should know
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/customer friction: some customers reacted negatively to Duke’s request to conserve energy during Carbon Plan proceedings — potential PR and regulatory risk if public pushback grows. Customers react to Duke’s request to conserve energy during Carbon Plan proceedings
- Negative Sentiment: Weather risk: Duke is preparing for potential power outages from high winds this weekend — outage restoration costs and service disruptions could pressure near‑term results. Duke Energy prepares for potential power outages due to high winds this weekend
In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.
Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.
