Concord Wealth Partners Buys 9,485 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,048,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,465,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 670,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,936,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.66. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

