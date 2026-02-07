Concord Wealth Partners Buys 8,639 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.