Concord Wealth Partners Buys 8,639 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this stock tomorrow?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.