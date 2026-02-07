Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 16,250 Shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF $FLXR

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 102.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLXR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,570,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 588.0% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 59,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLXR opened at $39.63 on Friday. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

