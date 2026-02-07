Concord Asset Management LLC VA Has $29.79 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 696,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 5.4% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $29,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 207,712 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $47.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

