Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) is a major bottling partner for The Coca-Cola Company, engaged in the production, packaging, distribution and marketing of nonalcoholic beverages. As a concentrate licensee and bottler, the company manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of branded soft drinks, waters, juices, ready-to-drink teas, sports and energy drinks, and other still beverages under global and local brands. Its operations cover the full bottling value chain, from procurement of raw materials and bottling to route-to-market distribution and retail execution.

The company’s activities encompass manufacturing at local bottling plants, supply chain and logistics management, commercial and customer-facing sales, and marketing support for both global Coca‑Cola brands and regionally tailored products.

