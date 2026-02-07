Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CLX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $117.93.

CLX opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average is $113.97. Clorox has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $159.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a return on equity of 383.01% and a net margin of 11.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,690. The trade was a 44.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,845,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,569,000 after buying an additional 272,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,434,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,946,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 23.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,995,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,656,000 after acquiring an additional 750,415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 93.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,709,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Clorox by 33.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 439,797 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

