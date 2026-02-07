Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on CLX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $117.93.
Clorox Stock Up 1.6%
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a return on equity of 383.01% and a net margin of 11.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,690. The trade was a 44.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Clorox
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,845,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,569,000 after buying an additional 272,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,434,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,946,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 23.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,995,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,656,000 after acquiring an additional 750,415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 93.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,709,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Clorox by 33.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 439,797 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Clorox
Here are the key news stories impacting Clorox this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on CLX to $136 (maintained equal-weight), citing valuation/earnings dynamics — a catalyst supporting the stock’s rally. Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley
- Positive Sentiment: Investor write-ups are bullish: a Seeking Alpha piece frames CLX as a defensive, dividend-rich value after “solid” Q2 results and attractive valuation — supporting buy interest from income-focused investors. Clorox: Solid Q2 Results And Cheap Valuation MakesThis Defensive Dividend Stock A Strong Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen nudged its price target to $111 and kept a Hold rating — a modest recalibration that tempers upside expectations despite the recent positive headlines. TD Cowen Adjusts Clorox Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Company reported mixed Q2 results and reaffirmed its 2026 outlook — revenue roughly flat year-over-year and an EPS miss by a few cents; reassurances on the outlook limit downside but leave questions on near-term margin recovery. Clorox Posts Mixed Q2 Results, Reaffirms 2026 Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Management is weighing a potential GOJO acquisition and finishing an ERP implementation; strategic moves could boost long-term growth but add execution risk in the near term. Clorox Weighs GOJO Deal And ERP Finish Against Softer Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Q2 earnings call transcript is available for deeper read on management commentary around pricing, cost savings and margin plans — useful for gauging execution risk. Clorox (CLX) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Some brokerages have a consensus “Reduce” rating on CLX, which may cap upside as institutional flows react to conservative guidance and margin concerns. The Clorox Company Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages
- Negative Sentiment: BofA flagged margin uncertainty after the Q2 EPS miss — a reminder that cost and margin recovery, not just revenue, will drive forecast revisions and investor sentiment. BofA Flags Margin Uncertainty for Clorox After Q2 Earnings Miss
- Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks piece highlights using its Earnings ESP tool to find staples stocks that might beat — general market research, not CLX-specific guidance, but could affect short-term trading interest. Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
About Clorox
The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.
Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.