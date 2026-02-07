Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CQP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

CQP stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 52,982.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 252,197 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,001,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,487,000 after buying an additional 206,306 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $7,304,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,689.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 83,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CQP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership’s business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP’s assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company’s core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.