Ceera Investments LLC Increases Stake in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Corpay comprises approximately 1.7% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,851,000 after buying an additional 251,651 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Corpay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,855,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,362,000 after acquiring an additional 124,368 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Corpay by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,289,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,536,000 after purchasing an additional 125,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,978,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,649,000 after purchasing an additional 84,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corpay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,643,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE CPAY opened at $352.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $391.28.

Key Corpay News

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. Corpay’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Corpay this week:

Insider Activity at Corpay

In related news, Director Steven T. Stull acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,519,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,330.18. The trade was a 37.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $378.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPAY

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.