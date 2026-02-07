Ceera Investments LLC Increases Stake in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Corpay comprises approximately 1.7% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,851,000 after buying an additional 251,651 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Corpay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,855,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,362,000 after acquiring an additional 124,368 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Corpay by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,289,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,536,000 after purchasing an additional 125,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,978,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,649,000 after purchasing an additional 84,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corpay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,643,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corpay Stock Performance
NYSE CPAY opened at $352.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $391.28.
Key Corpay News
Here are the key news stories impacting Corpay this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Corpay reported Q4 EPS of $6.04 and revenue of ~$1.25B, topping consensus and showing ~20.7% revenue growth year-over-year; earnings strength and margin expansion were cited on the call. Corpay’s Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Big-bank upgrades — JPMorgan raised its price target to $390 and keeps an overweight stance, signaling confidence in the company’s growth trajectory and upside potential. Corpay Price Target Raised to $390 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lift — Morgan Stanley also bumped its target to $390 and maintains an overweight rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst tone. Corpay price target raised by Morgan Stanley
- Positive Sentiment: Portfolio focus — Corpay agreed to sell PayByPhone (non-core vehicle payments asset), underscoring a strategic shift toward higher-growth corporate payments and cleaner portfolio mix. Investors view the move as sharpening the company’s corporate-payments focus. Corpay Refines Portfolio As PayByPhone Sale Highlights Corporate Payments Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum — Coverage pieces and a deep-dive note highlight acquisitions and corporate-payments growth as drivers of positive momentum and re-rating potential. CPAY Q4 Deep Dive: Acquisitions and Corporate Payments Drive Positive Momentum
- Positive Sentiment: Investor theses — Independent bullish commentary argues Corpay is underappreciated as a payments infrastructure business rather than a commodity payments provider, supporting a longer-term upside case. Corpay, Inc. (CPAY): A Bull Case Theory
- Neutral Sentiment: RBC raised its target to $363 with a sector-perform rating — another upward revision but less bullish than the $390 targets, reflecting some analyst dispersion on valuation. Corpay price target raised by RBC Capital
- Negative Sentiment: Mizuho’s take is more cautious — Mizuho raised its target to $340 but kept a neutral rating; that target sits below current levels, implying limited near-term upside from that shop. Corpay price target raised by Mizuho
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance miss — Corpay set Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.38–$5.52, below the consensus (~$5.82), which introduces some short-term uncertainty despite a stronger FY outlook. (Guidance disclosed in earnings release)
Insider Activity at Corpay
In related news, Director Steven T. Stull acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,519,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,330.18. The trade was a 37.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $378.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.
Corpay Company Profile
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.
Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.
