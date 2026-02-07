Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Casio Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.38 and last traded at $98.95, with a volume of 31 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

Casio Computer Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.50.

Get Casio Computer alerts:

About Casio Computer

(Get Free Report)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based multinational company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of consumer and commercial electronics. Founded in 1957 by Tadao Kashio, the company initially gained recognition for its pioneering work in compact calculators. Over the decades, it has expanded its product portfolio to include timepieces, digital cameras, electronic musical instruments, label printers, cash registers and data loggers.

Among its most well-known offerings are the G-SHOCK and Baby-G lines of shock-resistant watches, which have become staples in both casual and professional wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.