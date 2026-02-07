Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.
Carrier Global Price Performance
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carrier Global announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Carrier Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 547.7% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,324 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,161 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
Key Carrier Global News
Here are the key news stories impacting Carrier Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Several major brokers raised targets and kept favorable ratings, signaling buyside optimism and supporting upside. Highlights: Baird raised its target to $72 and kept an outperform rating. Baird Raises PT
- Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its target to $74 and maintained an outperform, and Goldman Sachs also lifted its target to $74 and kept a buy — both imply mid‑teens upside vs. recent levels. RBC Raises PT Goldman Raises PT
- Positive Sentiment: Baird/RBC/Goldman’s moves reflect confidence in non‑residential end markets (notably data centers and aftermarket), which analysts cite as durable growth drivers.
- Neutral Sentiment: Carrier highlighted plans for ~50% data‑center revenue growth in 2026 and reiterated margin expansion, buybacks and free cash flow generation — positives for medium‑term earnings power but partially offset by soft residential demand. Data Center Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Company press release and investor materials show strong cash flow and ~$3.7B returned to shareholders in 2025, supporting buyback-led EPS support. Company PR
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed: adjusted EPS of $0.34 vs. consensus $0.36 and revenue ~$4.84B vs. ~$5.05B — revenue and EPS were down year‑over‑year, prompting near‑term investor caution. Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance below consensus: company issued EPS guidance of $2.80 (Street ~2.87) and revenue guide roughly $22.0B vs. Street ~$22.5B — a key driver of downward pressure after the print. Guidance Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Street reaction to the miss was immediate: several outlets report shares fell on the results and guidance. Continued residential weakness remains the primary risk to near‑term revenue. Market Reaction
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.
