Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading 3.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.9132 and last traded at $0.8649. 541,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 768,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8371.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The company has a market cap of $48.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 235.70% and a negative net margin of 44.12%.The firm had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence and marketing platform that connects advertisers with consumers through bank and credit card transaction data. The company partners with financial institutions to analyze anonymized purchase information, enabling brands to deliver highly targeted offers and rewards directly to customers’ online and mobile banking channels. By leveraging real-time insights into consumer spending habits, Cardlytics helps marketers optimize campaign performance and measure return on ad spend more accurately than traditional digital advertising methods.

At the core of Cardlytics’ offering is its proprietary purchase intelligence engine, which aggregates and anonymizes transaction data from partner banks and credit unions.

