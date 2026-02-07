Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 57.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEU stock opened at $264.21 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $464.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.14.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 25.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEU. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Northland Securities set a $325.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $357.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.08.

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

