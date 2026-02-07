Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 $UWM

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 786.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UWM. Atlatl Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

NYSEARCA:UWM opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $56.97.

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

