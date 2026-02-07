Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 25th

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th.

Capital Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $62.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,434 shares in the company, valued at $40,080.30. This represents a 70.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth $61,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 46.1% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

