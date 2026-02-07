Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 25th

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th.
Capital Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.
Capital Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,434 shares in the company, valued at $40,080.30. This represents a 70.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth $61,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 46.1% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards.
