Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Melius Research set a $73.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.94.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.80 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

