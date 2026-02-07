Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issues Positive Forecast for Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Price

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$160.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$180.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$171.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$178.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$164.00 to C$176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$175.75.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$184.71 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$107.32 and a 52-week high of C$185.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The firm has a market cap of C$15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$170.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$157.97.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 6.5892495 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toromont Industries news, insider Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,980. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. The company operates primarily in Canada and derives a smaller portion of sales from the United States of America.

Featured Stories

