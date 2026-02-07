Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Has $17.67 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 0.8% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Intuit by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $443.77 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.11 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.81%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit from $868.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $739.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.12.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

