BTIG Research Issues Positive Forecast for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Price

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPR. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $151.97 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average of $114.91.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $67,144.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,053.45. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David E. Howard sold 25,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $2,565,472.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,785. The trade was a 31.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,485 shares of company stock valued at $12,034,058. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Stevens Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $8,880,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 5,027.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 499,988 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 490,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,332,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tapestry this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and materially raised FY‑2026 guidance — Tapestry reported $2.69 EPS vs. ~$2.20 consensus and $2.50B revenue (up 14% YoY); management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.45 and lifted revenue plans (~$7.8B), signaling stronger-than-expected margin and top‑line momentum. Read More.

BTIG increased its price target to $175 and kept a “buy” rating — a meaningful upside signal from a sell‑side firm. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $165 and moved to “buy,” reinforcing analyst enthusiasm after the quarter. Read More.

Citigroup raised its price target to $165 and moved to “buy,” reinforcing analyst enthusiasm after the quarter. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its target (to $150) — another upgrade contributing to bullish analyst momentum. Read More.

Evercore raised its target (to $150) — another upgrade contributing to bullish analyst momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Declared dividend — Tapestry announced a $0.40 quarterly dividend (record/ex‑dividend date March 6), which supports income investors and signals confidence from the board.

Declared dividend — Tapestry announced a $0.40 quarterly dividend (record/ex‑dividend date March 6), which supports income investors and signals confidence from the board. Positive Sentiment: Technical/market interest — Relative Strength (RS) rating jumped to 94 and the stock hit all‑time highs as investors digested the results, increasing momentum and retail/institutional attention. Read More.

Technical/market interest — Relative Strength (RS) rating jumped to 94 and the stock hit all‑time highs as investors digested the results, increasing momentum and retail/institutional attention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group set an “outperform” rating with a $150 target (slightly below the intra‑day price), reflecting mixed near‑term upside expectations. Read More.

Telsey Advisory Group set an “outperform” rating with a $150 target (slightly below the intra‑day price), reflecting mixed near‑term upside expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper read of margin drivers, geographic trends and brand performance. These are useful for modeling but are informational rather than new catalysts. Read More.

Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper read of margin drivers, geographic trends and brand performance. These are useful for modeling but are informational rather than new catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: At least one analyst argued Coach’s momentum is unsustainable and issued a downgrade note — a cautionary view that could temper enthusiasm if future comps slow. Read More.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Featured Articles

