Brian Read Sells 1,547 Shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Read sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $16,754.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 329,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,514.03. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Brian Read sold 3,185 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $32,901.05.

On Thursday, January 8th, Brian Read sold 4,748 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $75,065.88.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Brian Read sold 1,863 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $19,319.31.

On Friday, December 12th, Brian Read sold 6,700 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $88,105.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Brian Read sold 371 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $4,403.77.

On Thursday, December 4th, Brian Read sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $97,875.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Brian Read sold 2,057 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $20,199.74.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 16.2%

NASDAQ SERV opened at $10.68 on Friday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $795.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

Serve Robotics News Roundup

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,121.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Serve Robotics this week:

Positive Sentiment: City-level expansion potential — North Vancouver is set to consider permitting food-delivery robots, which could open an incremental deployment market and support revenue growth if adopted by more municipalities and partners. City of North Vancouver to consider food delivery robots

City-level expansion potential — North Vancouver is set to consider permitting food-delivery robots, which could open an incremental deployment market and support revenue growth if adopted by more municipalities and partners. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive — Multiple firms maintain Buy/Strong Buy ratings and MarketBeat shows a consensus price target (about $18.80), which supports upside potential relative to the current share price. MarketBeat: SERV stock page

Analyst sentiment remains constructive — Multiple firms maintain Buy/Strong Buy ratings and MarketBeat shows a consensus price target (about $18.80), which supports upside potential relative to the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: Insiders still retain substantial stakes — Executives including the CEO, COO and CFO have completed sales but continue to hold large multi‑hundred‑thousand to multi‑million share positions, suggesting these trades may be partial liquidity rather than full loss of conviction. SEC filing example (CEO sale)

Insiders still retain substantial stakes — Executives including the CEO, COO and CFO have completed sales but continue to hold large multi‑hundred‑thousand to multi‑million share positions, suggesting these trades may be partial liquidity rather than full loss of conviction. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — Several senior executives (CEO, CFO, COO, GC and others) sold shares on Feb 3–4, totaling roughly ~28,000 shares and about $290k at ~ $10.33. Concentrated sales by leadership can create downward pressure and prompt investor questions about timing/intent. SEC filing example (CEO sale)

Clustered insider selling — Several senior executives (CEO, CFO, COO, GC and others) sold shares on Feb 3–4, totaling roughly ~28,000 shares and about $290k at ~ $10.33. Concentrated sales by leadership can create downward pressure and prompt investor questions about timing/intent. Negative Sentiment: Viral PR incident raises reputational risk — A widely shared video of a Serve delivery robot allegedly sidestepping a homeless person in Miami drew ~3M views and criticism; negative publicity can accelerate calls for restrictions and hurt partner relations. “Robot sidesteps homeless man” article

Viral PR incident raises reputational risk — A widely shared video of a Serve delivery robot allegedly sidestepping a homeless person in Miami drew ~3M views and criticism; negative publicity can accelerate calls for restrictions and hurt partner relations. Negative Sentiment: Local backlash story underscores deployment headwinds — Coverage on neighborhood pushback (Fast Company) highlights potential regulatory and permitting obstacles that could slow rollouts and increase compliance costs. Fast Company: neighborhood pushback on delivery robots

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 521,945 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,247,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 138,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 176.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 560,361 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $8,840,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Serve Robotics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 751,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,905 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SERV shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

