Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$290.00 at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$280.00 to C$290.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$264.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Desjardins raised Boyd Group Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cormark upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$266.36.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$242.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.26. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$186.10 and a 12-month high of C$258.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$224.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$221.01.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.35%.The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1452646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD.TO and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol BGSI. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc or Boyd Group Services Inc, please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com .

