Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,225 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 192.4% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 53,467 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 4,884,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,678,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,923,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 749,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 63,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.08. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.16.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 686,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,046,797.94. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

