BILL (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.530-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $397.5 million-$407.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.7 million. BILL also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.330-2.410 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded BILL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BILL from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.61.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -203.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. BILL has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $414.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.71 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $56,557.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.76. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of BILL by 972.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BILL by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in BILL during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

