BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $4.92 Million Position in Vontier Corporation $VNT

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vontier by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 42.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 115,740 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 583,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,040 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Vontier by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $43.88.

Vontier Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

Featured Stories

