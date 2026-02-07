BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $6.32 Million Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,261 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 840.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $2,446,537.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 794,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,168,090.72. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $1,142,228.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 138,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,684.96. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 167,245 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $24.50 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

